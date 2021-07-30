Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Crown star Imelda Staunton pictured as Queen for first time

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 3:53 pm
Imelda Staunton (Yui Mok/PA)
Imelda Staunton (Yui Mok/PA)

Netflix has released the first image showing Imelda Staunton in character as the Queen in The Crown.

Filming of the lavish drama is reported to have started in the UK earlier this month with a new cast making their debuts as members of the royal family.

Staunton, 65, steps into the role played by Claire Foy and then Olivia Colman, who made her debut as the monarch in the third series, which launched on the platform in November 2019.

A first-look image of Staunton in character pictures her as the queen in later life, sporting a mustard blouse and cropped hair.

Netflix described the image as “an early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II”.

Dominic West is taking over from Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, while Elizabeth Debicki will star as Princess Diana, replacing Emma Corrin.

Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Jonny Lee Miller will debut as Prime Minister Sir John Major.

The fifth and sixth instalments will bring the drama into the 21st century.

