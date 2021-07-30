Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Toby questions his recoupling decision in Love Island

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 4:00 pm
(ITV)
Toby Aromolaran will question his recoupling decision in the upcoming episode of Love Island.

On Thursday, the semi-professional footballer, 22, from Essex, opted to partner up with newcomer Mary Bedford during a recoupling ceremony, leaving Abigail Rawlings single.

The move came after a number of relationships on the show were tested in Casa Amor when the boys and girls were separated from each other in rival villas with new singletons.

Following Thursday’s recoupling, Toby will tell Abigail: “I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say.

“I didn’t know where your head was at?”

Abigail responds: “Do you like her?”

Toby says: “Yeah, but I like you as well.”

Love Island 2021
Toby Aromolaran (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Abigail adds: “I’d rather you say you really like her because then it would be worth it.”

Later on in the Beach Hut, she says: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously?

“Why would you throw me away?”

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

