Tana Ramsay slips into wedding dress 25 years on

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 11:15 am
Gordon and Tana Ramsay (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tana Ramsay has slipped back into her wedding dress 25 years after the big day.

The 46-year-old wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 54, shared a video of herself performing a twirl in the living room of their home with her 266,000 Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress – 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits,” before adding the hashtag #mamasstillgotit and tagging her husband.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and American author and chef Daphne Oz joined Ramsay’s followers in sending her congratulatory messages.

Oz commented: “OMGGGGG this is very inspiring. gorg mama!”

Former teacher Tana married Gordon in 1996 and the pair share five children, with the youngest, Oscar, born in April 2019.

