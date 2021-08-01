Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Love Island’s Malin Andersson reveals baby news two years after daughter’s death

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 8:47 pm
Malin Andersson (Ian West/PA)
Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has announced she is expecting another child, more than two years after the death of her daughter Consy.

The reality TV personality’s one-month-old baby girl died in January 2019 after being born seven weeks prematurely.

Andersson revealed in June she was in a relationship and that she had known her partner for four years but until recently had remained only friends.

Sharing a photo of her bump with her partner’s hands clasped around it, she wrote: “My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine. I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this.”

Andersson continued: “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised. A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background – witnessed my life over the past 4 years and has stuck by me as a friend.. and now a lover. This couldn’t feel any more right – and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world.

“My heart feels electric writing this, my eyes tearing up.. because I can promise you all there was once upon a time I never thought I could experience this. I was wrong. It just wasn’t the right time. All the pain I’ve endured has led to this very moment.. my own little family.

Love Island 2016
Malin Andersson appeared on Love Island in 2016 (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

“Mumma – I know you’re looking down with bright eyes and a big smile. Baby Consy – protect us from above. This is us now.”

Her late daughter Consy was named after Andersson’s mother, who died in November 2017 of cancer.

Andersson’s post was greeted with numerous messages of support on Instagram.

Fellow Love Island contestant Jessica Hayes said: “I’m so excited ! You deserve this more than anything . Love you so much.”

Anna Vakili, another former contestant on the ITV show, said: “This made me soo happy!! You deserve it all congrats Malin.”

Actress Jess Impiazzi and singer Cher Lloyd were also among those sending their congratulations.

