Channel 4 series 24 Hours In A&E announces relocation plans

Channel 4 programme 24 Hours In A&E is moving to Nottingham, completing a two-year shift out of London.

The documentary series, which offers viewers a look inside the country’s busiest accident and emergency departments, will mark its 10th year by relocating to the Queen’s Medical Centre teaching hospital this autumn.

24 Hours In A&E was first broadcast in 2011 from King’s College Hospital in south London before moving to St George’s Hospital – also in south London – in 2014.

Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham (Emma Coles/PA)

However, for the past two years more of the production side of the series has been carried out in the north of England with local talent.

Production company The Garden will move the remaining behind-the-scenes work from London to its Yorkshire outpost in Leeds, offering more opportunity for freelancers across the Midlands and North.

Since its launch, there have been more than 250 episodes aired across 24 series.

It comes after Channel 4 announced in 2019 that it was moving its headquarters to Leeds.

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals, said: “We are incredibly excited that Channel 4 have chosen the Queen’s Medical Centre as the new home of their twice Bafta-nominated and Royal Television Society award-winning 24 Hours In A&E.

“We have one of the biggest major trauma centres in the country, and our emergency department treats over 6,000 patients every day, so there will be plenty of interesting patient and staff stories to watch.

“This will give us a real opportunity to show the dedication, passion and skill of our teams and the care and kindness shown to our emergency patients.

“We know there is a huge amount of pride in what we do, and we will be able to show the world (literally) the amazing individuals that make up Team NUH.”

Rita Daniels, documentaries commissioning editor, said: “It’s been a real delight to be the commissioner for this incredible series for the last six years.

“I am thrilled that we will once again be able to celebrate and wonder at the amazing work of the NHS in a different part of the country and watch and appreciate the incredible care for its patients within this life-saving department.”

Dr Phil Moss, consultant in emergency medicine at St George’s, said: “24 Hours In A&E has been an incredible experience for St George’s.

“It has been a privilege to have hosted such a hugely popular documentary series since 2014 which gives the public an inside view into the everyday life of working in a busy south London emergency department.

“Its success wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and support of our brilliant team at St George’s who go above and beyond in their roles every day.

“We have truly become known as being the home of 24 Hours In A&E and while we will be sad to see it go, we are so proud of what it has achieved in its seven-year period at St George’s and we wish it continued success in Nottingham.”