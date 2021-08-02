Love Island’s Lucinda and Aaron still friends despite breaking up after the show

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis have confirmed they are still friends despite having broken up after being axed from the dating show.

They left the island as a couple on July 25 after being voted off by the public in a poll where viewers chose their favourite couples.

Lucinda also confirmed that over the weekend she had met up with Brad McClelland, who she was originally in a couple with on the show before he decided to leave the villa instead of her after they were voted the programme’s least compatible couple.

Aaron and Lucinda's exit left the Islanders feeling emosh 😢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OMx7sfU9tW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 25, 2021

Lucinda told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: “Yeah I met up with Brad, it’s still really early stages at the moment.

“But yeah, we’ll see where things go.

“I did have a really good connection with Brad, unfortunately time got cut short.”

While discussing his relationship with Lucinda, Aaron said: “I mean when we came out obviously we were only coupled up for like three or four days.

“We’re like, alright guys, calm down.

“Obviously, it’s easy to misinterpret.”

Aaron admitted he was ‘gutted’ he did not get to go to Casa Amor (Joel Anderson/ITV)

However, he admitted he was “gutted” that he did not get to go to Casa Amor, the annual tradition when the boys are relocated to a new villa for a few days with six new girls as an ultimate test of their current relationships.

In the main villa, the girls also received six new boys who they could choose to get to know or stay loyal to their current partners.

Aaron added: “It’s a boy’s holiday, we all wanted to go.

“I don’t know if I would have moved that way but, obviously, we don’t know do we.”

While in Casa Amor, 21-year-old Welshman Liam Reardon had a brief romance with new girl Lillie Haynes which put his relationship with Millie Court in jeopardy after she learnt the full extent of what happened while he was away.

Discussing Liam’s actions at Casa Amor, Aaron said: “I think he got encouraged, he’s quite young, and I think he really does like Millie.

“I think everyone wanted to be a little bit naughty and they thought obviously no-one would find out but I mean guys, you’re on TV and it is Love Island.”

Lucinda admitted she had cried while watching her close friend in the show, Millie, learn about Lillie, but was proud of how well she had handled the situation.

Despite Millie and Liam ending things during Sunday’s episode, Aaron and Lucinda both said they hope the pair reconnect and win the show.

Aaron added: “I think he can pull it back, I think even if it’s on the outside world he could pull it back.

“In there it’s a lot more intense and they’re going to see each other all the time.

“I think he’s got it.”

Lucinda continued: “I wanted Liam and Millie to win because they were like my parents in there.

“But obviously, now they’re sort of like broken up, or whatever they are, I don’t know.

“I definitely want Millie to win just because she’s my girl in there, whether it’s with a new person or hopefully rekindling with Liam.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.