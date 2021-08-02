ITV reveals location for next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed in Wales for the second series in a row.

The programme will again be filmed in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales amid ongoing uncertainty around international travel.

The last series of the ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to abandon plans to make the programme at its usual base in Australia.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Richard Cowles, director of unscripted at Lifted Entertainment, which produces the programme, said: “With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

“We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle.

“The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

The move will help the ongoing restoration of the castle, according to Mark Baker, chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.

In March, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to Australia for the next series if possible, adding it is “meant to be” in the country.

However, Australia has recently had a number of coronavirus outbreaks in recent weeks and strict border controls remain in place.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the upcoming series.

McPartlin previously said he would be “very happy” for the programme to return to Wales.

He told Digital Spy they were “welcomed” in the country, adding: “There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec (Donnelly) in the butcher’s, and the local school did a tribute.

“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.