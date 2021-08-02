Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

BBC One to broadcast Team GB Olympics homecoming concert

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 12:03 am
Greg James (Ian West/PA)
Greg James (Ian West/PA)

BBC One is to celebrate Team GB’s return from the Tokyo Olympics with a special concert.

The 90-minute concert will feature artists including Nile Rodgers, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man and Yungblud and will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenters Greg James and Clara Amfo.

The event will take place at The SSE Arena in London in front of 8,000 people.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

James said: “As always with the Olympics, I’ve become an expert in events I only think about every four years.

“I can’t wait to celebrate our extraordinary Team GB athletes and be in front of an actual crowd again.

“It’s been a long time coming – it’s going to be a brilliant night.”

Amfo said: “It would be an understatement to say that the road to Tokyo 2020 has not been easy for Team GB but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring.”

She added: “Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world class artists!”

The event will also feature performances from the English National Ballet and the Rambert dance company.

It will also “reunite Team GB with friends, family and the Great British public for the first time”, the BBC said in a statement.

Team GB Homecoming Concert By The National Lottery will be broadcast on August 15 at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal