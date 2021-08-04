Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Production of Top Gear to relocate outside London

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 12:03 pm
Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris during filming for Top Gear (BBC)
Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris during filming for Top Gear (BBC)

BBC Studios is moving production of Top Gear from London to Bristol.

The BBC One motoring programme, which is presented by Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, will relocate to the city from spring next year, according to a statement.

Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey will continue to be used as the Top Gear track, while the series will also still feature films shot around the world.

Top Gear
Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris (Jeff Spicer/BBC)

The 33rd series of the programme, which is scheduled to be broadcast in 2022, will be the first to be produced from the new base in Bristol.

Hannah Wyatt, managing director for factual entertainment and events productions at BBC Studios, said: “Our Bristol hub is an already incredibly successful and vibrant production base that makes many of our highly popular returning factual entertainment series and blue-chip natural history titles – so the Top Gear team will be in very good creative company.

“It’s an exciting move for the show.”

The move will create “a number of openings for editorial and production management personnel based in the nations and regions”, the statement said.

BBC Studios’ base in Bristol produces programmes such as Countryfile, DIY SOS, Antiques Roadshow, Fake Or Fortune? and Gardeners’ World.

It is also home to the Natural History Unit, which created Blue Planet II, Springwatch and Winterwatch.

