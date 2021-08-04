Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Love Island contestants face twist during recoupling ceremony

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 10:41 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Love Island has ended on a cliffhanger after it was revealed four contestants are to be eliminated.

A tense recoupling ceremony ended with Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet, Hugo Hammond and Amy Day, and Sam Jackson and Mary Bedford at risk of being dumped from the ITV2 show.

The public voted for their favourite couples with the three least popular put at risk and told the stand in front of the fire pit.

Then it was revealed the safe boys must choose to save one girl, while the safe girls must choose which boy to keep in the villa.

The episode also saw Tyler Cruickshank tell Clarisse Juliette he still has feelings for Kaz Kamwi, despite them coupling up in Casa Amor.

After a heated conversation, Clarisse stormed off into the villa and said to herself “I knew this would happen”.

The contestants also took part in an American football-inspired challenge called Playing the Field.

Round one saw the female contestants dressed as cheerleaders and trying to kick a ball between the posts while the male contestants covered them in condiments including ketchup and mustard.

In round two, the couples took part in a kissing challenge where the longest kiss won, with four couples lasting to the final bell.

The episode also saw Abigail realise she had made a mistake and upset Mary by choosing to recouple with Dale.

She said: “I feel awful. I feel like I’ve torn a couple apart. I didn’t realise that you two were that close.”

Dale replied: “I’ll be straight up with you. Me and her (Mary) vibe good and I feel like we’re getting on really well. I do really like her.”

Later, he went to the terrace with Mary and the pair shared a kiss.

