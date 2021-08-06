Who are the celebrities taking to the dancefloor in Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

The celebrity contestants confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing so far include a pop star, a TV presenter and one half of double act Mitchell and Webb.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dancefloor:

1. Tom Fletcher

Fletcher is the lead vocalist and guitarist of pop group McFly, who have produced six albums and seven number one singles.

The 36-year-old is the main creator of many of the boy band’s hits and is also credited with writing songs for One Direction and Busted.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher arriving for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He married longtime girlfriend Giovanna Falcone in 2012 and his wedding speech, which riffed on some of McFly’s greatest hits, later went viral after he uploaded it to his YouTube channel.

The couple have continued to document their lives together, including three creative baby announcement videos which delighted fans.

Giovanna, who is a bestselling author, won the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020.

2. Robert Webb

The actor and comedian is best known for appearing alongside David Mitchell in Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, where he plays unemployed musician Jez, or in sketch show That Mitchell And Webb Look.

The 48-year-old has also regularly appeared on comedy panels for Have I Got News For You, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, QI and Mastermind.

Robert Webb at the 2010 British Comedy Awards (Ian West/PA)

Webb read English at Robinson College, Cambridge, and joined the university’s theatre club Footlights, where he met Mitchell.

In 2020, he had major heart surgery after a routine medical check during filming for the second series of his sitcom Back revealed he had a heart murmur caused by a mitral valve prolapse.

Webb has also produced a memoir, How Not To Be A Boy, based on his life growing up in Lincolnshire, and in 2020 he published his first novel, Come Again, with Olivia Colman narrating the audiobook version.

3. AJ Odudu

Odudu began her career as a reporter for BBC Blast on Radio Lancashire and went on to co-host the spin-off Big Brother’s Bit On The Side with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal and produce the documentary Manhunting With My Mum in Nigeria.

The 33-year-old has also done backstage reporting for The Voice UK and The Voice Kids UK.

She is a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist and was appointed as a contributing editor to Grazia magazine in 2021.

Recently she appeared in ITV series Cooking With The Stars and is hosting ITV’s new game show Apocalypse Wow, which sees celebrities compete in a series of physical challenges in a bid to win money for charity.

She will also join Bafta-winning comedian Mo Gilligan to host a one-off special of morning show The Big Breakfast for Channel 4’s Black To Front day in September, a project which celebrates black talent in the TV industry.

4. John Whaite

The former winner of The Great British Bake off will be part of Strictly’s first all-male partnership.

The chef and cookery author said: “I’m so grateful, excited and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

“What’s more exciting for me is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts.”

5. Rhys Stephenson

The actor and TV presenter is best known for hosting on the children’s TV channel CBBC, where he often hosts alongside the puppet Hacker T Dog.

He has also presented some of the biggest shows across CBBC, including Blue Peter, Saturday Mash-Up! and the channel’s news show Newsround.

Stephenson is an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity which provides mental health services in schools.

He has been acting from an early age, first with the National Youth Theatre and then performing at the Edinburgh Fringe and in a number of shows with the Sydenham Arts Festival.