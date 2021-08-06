Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ant McPartlin to tie the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 12:06 am
Ant McPartlin with Anne-Marie Corbett (Adam Davy/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to tie the knot.

The pair will reportedly get married at a church in Hampshire on Saturday before a reception is held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

On Friday, a large selection of flowers were pictured arriving at the church reported to be the venue.

Floral arrangers from Veevers Carter move flowers outside a church in Hampshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Florists could be seen decorating the entrance to the countryside church.

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018.

They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The pair got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent star McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

