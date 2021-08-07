Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In Pictures: Famous faces from world of TV gather for Ant’s wedding

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 3:03 pm
Ant McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly arriving at St Michael’s church (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Well-known faces from the world of TV made up a star-studded guest list as Ant McPartlin tied the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire.

Ant – joined by TV sparring partner Declan Donnelly – married his former personal assistant at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield.

Ant and Dec
Ant (left) and Dec outside St Michael’s Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The reception was being held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was among the first guests to arrive at the church.

David Walliams and Keeley Hazell
David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, who are married, were also in attendance.

Comedian David Walliams, television presenter Dermot O’Leary and singer Alesha Dixon were also guests.

Former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine also posed for photographs entering the church.

Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang
Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty
Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The church was lavishly decorated with floral displays to mark the occasion.

Attendees entered the wedding venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Andi Peters
Andi Peters (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Stephen Mulhern
Stephen Mulhern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018. They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The couple got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

Frank and Christine Lampard
Frank and Christine Lampard (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ali Astall (right) arrives with bridesmaids and guests
Ali Astall (right) arrives with bridesmaids and guests (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

They were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Anne-Marie Corbett
Anne-Marie Corbett (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Anne-Marie Corbett
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Anthony McPartlin wedding
The happy couple share a kiss (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving the church
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael’s Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

