Channel 4 commissions new documentary on the life of Osama Bin Laden

Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary series looking at the life of terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Bin Laden: The Inside Story will track his journey from “quiet introspective son of a billionaire to global terrorist mastermind”, the broadcaster said in a statement.

Journalists who interviewed him, people who fought alongside him and members of terrorist organisation al Qaida will feature in the programme.

Osama Bin Laden (FBI/PA)

Al Qaida members Abu Hafs and Sayed Ramen Wahdiyar are among those who contribute to the three-part documentary.

Channel 4 factual commissioning editor Sacha Mirzoeff said: “As Osama Bin Laden was the world’s most infamous terrorist, the many films about him generally focus on the impact of his acts of terror.

“But how much do we really know about the man himself?

“Bin Laden: The Inside Story looks at the person behind the headlines and highlights some of his sliding door moments.

“It will be told from an international cast of characters who knew him personally from childhood to his last years.”

Executive producer Sanjay Singhal said: “The deeper you look into the life of Osama Bin Laden, the more extraordinary it seems.

“From the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan to the war on terror, he watches as the world changes around him – until he decides to change it in return.”