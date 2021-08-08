Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Channel 4 commissions new documentary on the life of Osama Bin Laden

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:03 am
(Lewis Whyld/PA)
Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary series looking at the life of terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Bin Laden: The Inside Story will track his journey from “quiet introspective son of a billionaire to global terrorist mastermind”, the broadcaster said in a statement.

Journalists who interviewed him, people who fought alongside him and members of terrorist organisation al Qaida will feature in the programme.

0430 US Plane Taliban
Osama Bin Laden (FBI/PA)

Al Qaida members Abu Hafs and Sayed Ramen Wahdiyar are among those who contribute to the three-part documentary.

Channel 4 factual commissioning editor Sacha Mirzoeff said: “As Osama Bin Laden was the world’s most infamous terrorist, the many films about him generally focus on the impact of his acts of terror.

“But how much do we really know about the man himself?

“Bin Laden: The Inside Story looks at the person behind the headlines and highlights some of his sliding door moments.

“It will be told from an international cast of characters who knew him personally from childhood to his last years.”

Executive producer Sanjay Singhal said: “The deeper you look into the life of Osama Bin Laden, the more extraordinary it seems.

“From the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan to the war on terror, he watches as the world changes around him – until he decides to change it in return.”

