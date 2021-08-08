Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

Michael Sheen voted most popular to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:05 am
Michael Sheen (Ian West/PA)
Actor Michael Sheen would be the most popular replacement for Jodie Whitaker as Doctor Who, according to a new poll.

The Quiz star topped a RadioTimes.com poll of more than 10,000 people, receiving 20% of the votes.

RadioTimes.com editorial director Tim Glanfield said: “Doctor Who’s lead role is one of the most iconic and coveted in British television and therefore any vacancy creates a huge amount of speculation amongst fans and across the TV industry.

“Clearly Michael Sheen is a popular choice, and no one can fault his brilliant acting prowess – but with a long history of secrecy and surprises at Doctor Who HQ when it comes to casting, we might have a bit of a wait until we find out who will be flying the Tardis next.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Richard Ayoade was second in the poll (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Actor, comedian and director Richard Ayoade came second with 15% of the vote.

Holby City’s Jo Martin was third with 11%, followed by Fleabag star Andrew Scott with 7%.

Merlin stars Colin Morgan and Alexander Vlahos were fifth and sixth respectively after they each received 6% of the votes.

James Bond actor Ben Whishaw was seventh with 5%, following by It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander in eighth with 4%.

Trainspotting co-stars Jonny Lee Miller and Kelly Macdonald rounded out the top 10, with 3% of the votes for Elementary actor Miller and 2% for Macdonald, who was most recently seen in Line Of Duty.

Doctor Who Photocall – London
Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)

It was announced last month that Whittaker will leave the long-running BBC sci-fi drama next year.

She took over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

Whittaker will star in her final series of Doctor Who later this year before leaving with a trio of specials in 2022.

