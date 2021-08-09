Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Frank Lampard on Ant McPartlin’s ‘special’ wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 1:21 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 2:09 pm
Anthony McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sports star Frank Lampard has said Ant McPartlin’s wedding at the weekend was “good fun”.

Former footballer Lampard, 43, and his wife, TV presenter Christine, were among the famous faces in attendance as presenter McPartlin said “I do” to partner Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday.

Television presenter McPartlin, 45, one half of entertainment duo Ant and Dec, and 43-year-old Corbett waved to photographers and cheering crowds following their wedding ceremony in a quaint rural church in Hampshire.

Speaking on Monday, Lampard told the PA news agency: “It was good fun, it was a beautiful day.

“You know, we’re friends and it was a special day for them, so I’m very happy for them, it was nice to be there.”

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leave their wedding ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lampard was speaking on the pitch at Wembley at a celebration of the FA and McDonald’s Fun Football grass roots initiative, which has reached a milestone of five million hours of coaching delivered for young people.

McPartlin and Corbett said their vows in front of famous guests including McPartlin’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly and TV hosts Dermot O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, as well as comedian David Walliams, who arrived with model Keeley Hazell.

Frank and Christine Lampard arriving at the wedding (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Corbett wore a bespoke wedding gown by Suzanne Neville for the ceremony while McPartlin and Donnelly wore dark tuxedos with matching flowers on their lapels.

Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at the church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

St Michael’s Church in Heckfield was lavishly decorated with floral displays for the occasion.

The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially-constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Schofield said the ceremony was “amazing” and “great fun” as he left the church.

Wedding guests David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The sun was shining for the newlyweds following heavy downpours earlier in the day.

A large group of photographers were gathered outside the venue to capture the occasion.

Dozens of fans were also standing outside the church to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

Presenter Phillip Schofield at the wedding (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

McPartlin and Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

McPartlin and Corbett were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Anne-Marie Corbett arrives at St Michael’s church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent presenter McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has previously described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

