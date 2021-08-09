Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

First look at Clive Myrie on set of Mastermind

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 12:04 am
Clive Myrie (Matt Alexander/PA)
Clive Myrie (Matt Alexander/PA)

Clive Myrie poses with his arms crossed as he prepares to grill a new set of contestants in a first-look image from the set of Mastermind.

The broadcaster is replacing John Humphrys at the helm of the long-running BBC quiz show later this month.

It was announced in February that veteran journalist Humphrys was stepping down after 18 years as question master.

Myrie will be the fifth host of the programme, which marks its 50th anniversary next year.

Clive Myrie on the Mastermind set (BBC/PA)

A regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, the 56-year-old has previously worked as the broadcaster’s correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

Mastermind started in 1972 and has since featured four presenters – Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow, Clive Anderson and Humphrys.

Humphrys’ last episodes were broadcast in April and Myrie began filming the new series in Belfast in July.

After his new role was announced, Myrie said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role.

“Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

– Clive Myrie’s debut as host of Mastermind will air at 7.30pm on Monday August 23 on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal