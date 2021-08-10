Two more contestants announced for Strictly Come Dancing

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker have joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

They join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher and Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

The duo were revealed on BBC Breakfast and Walker’s participation was a surprise to his co-star, Louise Minchin.

Actress McGlynn said: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!

“I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

“Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

“I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dancefloor!

“As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

McGlynn is best known for playing Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, for which she was nominated for a Bafta.

She previously starred in Waterloo Road and is currently appearing in Hollyoaks as mysterious newcomer Becky Quentin.

She's starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks. Now Katie McGlynn is ready to bring the drama to the Strictly dancefloor!

Walker, who hosted Football Focus for 12 years before hanging up his boots at the end of last season, said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified, and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.

“I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Walker was unveiled after Minchin and McGlynn were shown a video of clues to guess who the other contestant would be.

After Walker appeared on screen, Minchin exclaimed: “I don’t believe it! Mr Walker! Oh wow, congratulations!”

She added: “What I’m really annoyed about it is nobody has told me anything, Dan. I should have guessed that you’ve been away and not here.”

On BBC Breakfast Dan Walker shares this advice from his children for his Strictly journey: no spray tan, no open mouth dancing, no week one exit

Walker said: “You know what it’s like, you’ve got to keep everything very big secret when it comes to this programme.

“So I only actually told my kids last weekend. They’re not very happy with me either. There’s hardly anybody who’s been in the circle.

“So I’m very sorry. I was told that they will make good telly if we didn’t tell you.”

Discussing his dance experience, he said: “I’m one of those people, I’ve danced at three weddings and two school discos and one ceilidh.

“I’m just going to enjoy the experience when it starts, of actually being able to learn to dance and have a bit fun, and we’ll see what happens.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not making any room on any shelves in our house for the glitterball.”

Asked who he would like to be paired with, he said: “I will accept anyone if they will accept me.

“Obviously, I’m six foot six, as you well know. So the question often asked is can anybody that tall look half-decent on the television when when trying to dance and they don’t know how to do it?

“So I’ll try and disprove that theory. But just anybody who’s tall enough and somebody who doesn’t mind the old stray elbow in the back or the flipped hand in the face, because, as you know, I am awkward.”