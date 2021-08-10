New bombshell Brett Staniland joins Love Island

A new bombshell has entered the Love Island villa.

Brett Staniland, a 27-year-old PHD student and model from Derbyshire, joined the show during Tuesday’s episode.

Brett is a twin and said Jennifer Lopez is his celebrity crush.

Time for another bombshell… 👀 Say hello to PHD student and model Brett, who's ready to settle down into his first ever serious relationship #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W8secs5FHd — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 10, 2021

Asked why he joined Love Island, he said: “I’ve never had a serious relationship and the last 18 months has been really stagnant in terms of meeting new people and dating.

“Lots of my friends have settled down, had kids. I’m kind of the one that’s left back from all of that. Now is the right time.”

And he admitted he already has his eye on some of his fellow contestants.

He said: “Millie, Kaz has been a recurring pick for me and maybe Mary. They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Faye Winter apologised to Teddy Soares following their explosive row.

She had been furious after the villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

Faye confided in her fellow contestants she still had feelings for Teddy.

She said: “There would be no point in me staying here if it wasn’t for Teddy. Although I lost my head and I went about it completely the wrong way, I wouldn’t have been myself if I didn’t do that.

“I’ve obviously thought about it hard for the last couple of days and I do want to be sorry and I do want to make it work with him.”

Faye apologised and she and Teddy got back together.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.