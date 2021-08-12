Richard Bacon latest guest presenter to take on Piers Morgan’s role on GMB

Richard Bacon is to return to the Good Morning Britain desk to guest-host the ITV show following the departure of Piers Morgan.

The programme has featured a roster of guest stars since the exit of the controversial broadcaster in March, following his remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

Former Big Breakfast presenter Bacon, who has previously filled in for Morgan on GMB, will host for four days between August 18 and August 23.

He will sit opposite Charlotte Hawkins on the Wednesday, Kate Garraway on Thursday and Friday, and Ranvir Singh on the Monday.

Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain in March (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “Not only am I coming home to London to guest-present Good Morning Britain this month, but being back on British breakfast broadcasting feels like coming home also.

“I can’t wait to see the team again and am very much looking forward to my time on the show with Kate, Ranvir and Charlotte.”

The programme’s editor, Neil Thompson, said: “Our mix of guest hosts on Good Morning Britain alongside our brilliant existing family of presenters has been a great success over recent months, and brings a diverse range of perspectives on the day’s news agenda.

“We’re delighted that Richard can return to join us this summer.”

Other guest presenters who have fronted the show temporarily since Morgan’s exit include Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Bill Turnbull and Alastair Campbell.

Morgan left the ITV show in March after he said he did not believe what Meghan had said during her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The duchess said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

It later emerged that Meghan had made a formal complaint to ITV about Morgan.