Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

EastEnders star joins line-up of Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 10:20 am
Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

EastEnders star Nina Wadia is the 11th star to join the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress is best known for playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap.

She has also starred in Goodness Gracious Me and Open All Hours spin-off Still Open All Hours.

She was unveiled on ITV’s Lorraine and said: “I’ve always danced like nobody’s watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Nina Wadia (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “I think I should do this before I’m too old any more.

“I think this is last year I’m ever wearing heels.

I think I think there’s a lot happened in the last couple of years and I just want to grab life by the balls.”

Addressing the outfits worn on the show, she said: ” I’ve always been a little bit of a tomboy, so this is going to be a bit of a struggle for me.

“And everyone keeps talking about a lot of sequins and a lot of tanning, but it should be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

She joins the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dance floor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Wadia said she has already picked her winner, adding: “I love Rob Webb.

“I think he’s amazing and I’d want to vote for him.

“I just think he’s an incredible performer.

“And when I saw him do his Flashdance thing for Comic Relief, that was me done, thinking ‘No one can top that’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]