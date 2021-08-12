Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Liberty expresses doubts about Jake in Love Island

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:13 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Liberty Poole has expressed doubts about her relationship with Jake Cornish in Love Island.

The pair have been coupled up for the entirety of the series so far.

However in Thursday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show there was friction between the two of them over the lack of time they are spending together.

Liberty said aspects of her feelings towards Jake “don’t sit right”.

“If he’s taking me for granted, he’s not the one for me,” she added.

The programme ended by teasing an upcoming argument between the pair.

The islanders also competed in a challenge to get each other’s hearts racing during the episode.

The boys and girls were separated into teams as they put on skimpy fancy dress outfits.

They then had to perform individual routines in an effort to raise the heart rates of the opposing team.

The girls won the challenge.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

