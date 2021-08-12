The Crown’s Emma Corrin discusses coming out as ‘queer’

The Crown star Emma Corrin said “visibility is key” as they discussed coming out as “queer”.

Corrin, who previously updated their pronouns to she/they, shot to worldwide fame after appearing as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s regal drama.

Last month they posted a series of pictures of themselves wearing a chest binder on Instagram, a garment often worn by trans or nonbinary people.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin has discussed coming out as ‘queer’ (PA Media on behalf of So TV)

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, the 25-year-old discussed coming out.

“I think visibility is key with these things,” they said.

“My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves and that’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Corrin described coming out as “scary”.

They added: “I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful.

“There’s no fixed identity, especially for, like, people in the queer community. It’s going to be an ongoing journey but yeah, I hope that sharing helps people.”

Corrin shared the Granada interview on Instagram and wrote: “First time addressing my queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key.”

They added rainbow emojis.