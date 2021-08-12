Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Crown’s Emma Corrin discusses coming out as ‘queer’

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:25 am
The Crown star Emma Corrin said ‘visibility is key’ as they discussed coming out as ‘queer’ (Ian West/PA)
The Crown star Emma Corrin said “visibility is key” as they discussed coming out as “queer”.

Corrin, who previously updated their pronouns to she/they, shot to worldwide fame after appearing as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s regal drama.

Last month they posted a series of pictures of themselves wearing a chest binder on Instagram, a garment often worn by trans or nonbinary people.

Emma Corrin
Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, the 25-year-old discussed coming out.

“I think visibility is key with these things,” they said.

“My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves and that’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Corrin described coming out as “scary”.

They added: “I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful.

“There’s no fixed identity, especially for, like, people in the queer community. It’s going to be an ongoing journey but yeah, I hope that sharing helps people.”

Corrin shared the Granada interview on Instagram and wrote: “First time addressing my queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key.”

They added rainbow emojis.

