Loose Women star joins Olympic champion on Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Loose Women star Judi Love has joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was revealed during Friday’s episode of the ITV show shortly after it was announced Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty will also be taking part in the 2021 series.

She said: ““I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show.

“I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.

She's already besotted with our ballroom, and now she's going to be devoted to dance. Judi Love, your #Strictly infatuation starts here! ❤️ @1Judilove 👉 https://t.co/n4NTfQRV5I pic.twitter.com/hU8BUmvsB7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!!

“I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!”

It was announced Peaty is swapping swimming strokes for ballroom moves on Newsbeat on BBC Radio 1.

The sports star, 26, won two golds and a silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and also made history as the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title after claiming victory in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke with a time of 57.37 seconds, the fifth fastest time in the event’s history.

Well I’ve been waiting along time to say this but I’m going on @bbcstrictly 😅😅😅 I actually can’t believe I’m taking these legs out of the pool and onto the dance floor! Who’s excited?! pic.twitter.com/gZZdKQY0qS — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) August 13, 2021

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

Peaty is an eight-time world champion, a 16-time European champion and a three-time Commonwealth champion and following his Olympic success announced he would be taking a short break from the pool and will miss the International Swimming League starting at the end of this month.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty with his gold medal after winning the men’s 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Adam Davy/PA)

He is joining a star-studded group of celebrities for Strictly in a line-up that has a few firsts, including EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will be taking to the dance floor in another first for Strictly as one half of an all-male pairing.

Also taking part is EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise.