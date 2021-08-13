Love Island’s Jake and Liberty on the rocks

The relationship between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish continues to come under strain in Love Island.

The pair have been coupled up for the entirety of the series so far but Liberty has begun to express her doubts about their pairing following the Mad Movies challenge, when she was shown a clip of Jake telling the other boys he “doesn’t want to rip her clothes off”.

In scenes that will air on Friday, she will take him aside for a conversation and asks him: “I haven’t really spoken to you today. What’s going on?

Jake has been coupled up with Liberty since the start of the series (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

“I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated.

“We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently.”

He tells her: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my girlfriend. You are part of me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him so why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?”

Her doubts continue to grow but in a later conversation on the terrace, Jake tells her: “I’m at my happiest when I’m with you. Me and you together are very well suited and we are made for each other. That’s how I see things.”

While Jake and Liberty hit the rocks, things look rosy for Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

Liberty is torn between her head and her heart 😢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/w37SMDeH3T — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 13, 2021

Liam tells Millie: “I already feel like I’ve fallen,” and she replies: “You feel like you’ve fallen? I feel like that as well.

“I look at you and feel a certain way. I want to say certain things.”

Liam adds: “It’s on the tip of my tongue but I feel like I shouldn’t say certain things yet.”

The episode will also see the couples rank themselves in a challenge in which they have to assess how the viewers rate them.

The islanders have to guess which pairings have been ranked the hottest couple, the most argumentative and the most intelligent.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.