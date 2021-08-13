Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

BBC condemns Russian ‘assault on media freedom’ over expulsion of journalist

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 7:46 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 7:50 pm
BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford (BBC via AP)
The BBC has labelled the reported expulsion of their correspondent from Moscow as “a direct assault on media freedom”.

State broadcaster Russia 24 had reported that BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford will have to leave the country before the end of the month when her visa expires.

It said the decision not to extend her visa was in retaliation for a refusal to grant or extend the visas of Russian journalists in the UK.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement: “The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is a direct assault on media freedom which we condemn unreservedly.

“Sarah is an exceptional and fearless journalist. She is a fluent Russian speaker who provides independent and in-depth reporting of Russia and the former Soviet Union.

“Her journalism informs the BBC’s audiences of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

“We urge the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report events in the region independently and impartially.”

BBC News’ deputy director Jonathan Munro added in a tweet: “We at @BBCNews unreservedly condemn decision by Russian Government to expel our Correspondent @sarahrainsford from Moscow at end of month.

“Excellent and knowledgeable journalist, always fair.”

