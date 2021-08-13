Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Rugby star becomes final celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 11:05 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 11:47 pm
(Guy Levy/BBC)
(Guy Levy/BBC)

Former rugby player Ugo Monye has become the 15th and final celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Monye, who played for England and now works as a pundit, was unveiled as a contestant on Friday.

He joins stars including Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty and Loose Women presenter Judi Love in starring in the upcoming series, which will begin in the autumn.

ASM Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle – Challenge Cup Final – St James’ Park
Ugo Monye (Richard Sellers/PA)

Monye, 38, said: “What a dream come true. Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me.

“I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins.”

Monye made 241 appearances for Harlequins, scoring 89 tries.

He hosts rugby coverage on BT Sport and ITV and last month it was revealed he will become a new team captain on A Question Of Sport.

BT Sport Industry Awards 2018 – London
Ugo Monye (Ian West/PA)

Monye is joining a star-studded group of celebrities for Strictly in a line-up that has a few firsts, including EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will be taking to the dance floor in another first for Strictly as one half of an all-male pairing.

Also taking part is EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise.

