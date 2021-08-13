Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

Jake and Liberty put aside their problems in Love Island

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 11:19 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have appeared to put aside their problems in Love Island.

Cracks had been beginning to show in the relationship between the pair, who have been coupled up for the entirety of the series so far, after Liberty began to express doubts about Jake.

The romance between the pair appeared to cool following the Mad Movies challenge, when she was shown a clip of Jake telling the other boys he “doesn’t want to rip her clothes off”.

However Friday’s episode saw Jake tell Liberty: “I love you.”

He made the statement after it was revealed they had been voted as having the most one-sided relationship in the villa by the public.

Earlier in the programme, Liberty said: “I haven’t really spoken to you today. What’s going on?

“I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated.

“We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently.”

Jake told her: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my girlfriend. You are part of me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty added: “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him so why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?”

However the episode ended by teasing an upcoming clip of the girls questioning whether Jake is genuinely interested in Liberty.

The relationship between Liam Reardon and Millie Court appeared to be growing during Friday’s episode.

Liam told Millie: “I already feel like I’ve fallen.”

She replied: “You feel like you’ve fallen? I feel like that as well.

“I look at you and feel a certain way. I want to say certain things.”

Liam said: “It’s on the tip of my tongue but I feel like I shouldn’t say certain things yet.”

Love Island continues on ITV2

