Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Jake’s motivations to be questioned in Love Island

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 2:43 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Questions will be raised in Love Island over Jake Cornish’s motivations for telling Liberty Poole he is in love with her.

In Friday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show Jake said “I love you” to Liberty, who he has been coupled with for the entirety of the series so far, after they had an argument.

Sunday’s episode will show Liberty sharing the news with a group of her fellow islanders.

“You guys are going to be so proud of me. I literally went upstairs and I said how I felt and I didn’t take no s*** and I stood my ground,” she said.

Liberty continues: “He then said, ‘You know what Lib? You make me feel ways that I didn’t feel before. You make me nervous’.

“And then he goes, ‘I do love you’. He said those words to me and I feel so happy.”

However Chloe Burrows says: “You’re going to hate me. Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?”

Liberty then asks the group: “Is that what all you guys think?”

Faye Winter adds: “I don’t know baby.”

Liberty says: “Do you think I’m being an idiot?”

Chloe replies: “I don’t think he would say something if he didn’t mean it but I also think is it convenient that he said it this evening after all of this?”

The programme will also see the boys tasked with cooking a meal for their partners.

Over dinner Priya Gopaldas asks Brett Staniland, whom she is coupled up with, if he has ever been in love.

He replies: “No. I’ve never said ‘I love you’ to anyone. Do you feel like there is something wrong with me now?”

She responds: “Yes, I feel like you’re a bit of a robot.”

Sunday’s episode will also see the islanders vote for the least-compatible couples in the villa.

Those with the most votes risk being dumped from the island.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

