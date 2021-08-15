Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Documentary to show Lee Mack trying to get in shape for Soccer Aid

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 12:05 am
Lee Mack (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lee Mack (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A documentary showing comedian Lee Mack’s attempts to get into shape for the Soccer Aid charity football match is to air on ITV.

Lee Mack’s Road To Soccer Aid will also follow him as he tries to improve his footballing technique after missing three penalties in three previous Soccer Aid matches.

He will be joined in the fundraising match by former Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, television presenter Paddy McGuinness and former footballers Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Roberto Carlos and Jamie Redknapp.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Lee Mack (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

The 10th anniversary edition of Soccer Aid, which raises money for Unicef, will take place at Manchester City’s Eithad Stadium on September 4.

The 60-minute special documentary will see Mack meet “some famous friends, experts and sporting legends to help him achieve his dreams”, according to a statement.

It will also “explore how children around the world have benefitted from the generosity of the Soccer Aid audience as Lee finds out more about the lives that have been changed by the extraordinary work of Unicef”.

ITV will also air On Yer Bike For Soccer Aid during the week of Soccer Aid.

The programme is hosted by former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, who will be joined by ex-Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins and eight celebrities as they undertake a two-wheeled challenge.

ITV shows This Morning, Loose Women, Martin And Roman Weekend Best and James Martin’s Saturday Morning will also support this year’s Soccer Aid with special programming.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal