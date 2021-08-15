Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Channel 4 to ‘celebrate’ life of reality star Nikki Grahame in documentary

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 12:06 am
Nikki Grahame (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 has said it will “celebrate” the life of reality TV star Nikki Grahame in a new documentary.

The Big Brother star died earlier this year aged 38.

The new documentary will show that “behind the bright and funny media persona, Nikki was a complex woman who bravely battled anorexia for over 30 years”, according to a statement.

It will feature interviews with her mother, as well as other members of her family and her friends.

Her mother, Sue Grahame, said: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary.”

She added it will “be tough, but Nikki was one special girl – kind and smart with the biggest heart”.

Executive producer Ollie Durrant said: “We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki’s family and friends.

“She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today.

“We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”

Before finding fame on Big Brother, Grahame, then an aspiring actress, appeared as an extra in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife in Sky One’s Dream Team.

She also appeared as a contestant on ITV dating show Blind Date and competed in the 2004 Miss Hertfordshire pageant.

After entering the Big Brother house dressed as a Playboy bunny, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and Diary Room histrionics, including an infamous “who is she?” rant.

