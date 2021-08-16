Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer announces baby news

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 12:57 pm
Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer is expecting her second child (Ian West/PA)
Tracy Beaker actress Dani Harmer has announced she is expecting her second child.

She revealed the news with a photo on Instagram of herself with her partner, Simon Brough, and their daughter, Avarie-Belle, holding a sonogram print.

They revealed the new addition to the family is due in February 2022.

Harmer, 32, wrote on Instagram: “Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey.

“Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 xx”

Famous faces and friends congratulated the couple on their announcement.

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh commented “Congratulations!” and actress April Pearson added “Wahoooo!!! Huge congratulations!!” with a heart emoji.

The couple’s first child was born in June 2016.

Harmer first appeared as popular Jacqueline Wilson character Tracy Beaker on TV screens in 2002.

Earlier this year, she reprised the role in a new BBC TV series, My Mum Tracy Beaker, which depicted the character in her 30s alongside her 10-year-old daughter, Jess, played by Emma Maggie Davies.

The actress also appeared in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, paired with professional dancer Vincent Simone.

