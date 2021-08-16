Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joe Lycett hails victory in fight against single-use plastic

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 7:33 pm
Comedian Joe Lycett hailed a victory in his battle against single-use plastics (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Comedian Joe Lycett hailed a victory in his battle against single-use plastics after saying yoghurt drink brand Yop had agreed to make its bottles more easily recyclable.

Lycett walked out of an appearance on Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch last month to highlight the issue.

He said he wanted companies to stop using coloured PET plastics.

The 33-year-old shared a statement on Twitter on Monday, saying Yop manufacturer General Mills had agreed to a change.

He wrote: “Well I am beyond delighted to announce that following my stunt Yop! have now committed to changing their bottle to clear PET plastic in 2022 and are aiming for it to be made with recycled plastic.

“The world – or at least the world of chilled yogurt drinks – has been changed for the better.

“Thank you Steph McGovern and her team, all of my team and to Yop! owners General Mills for doing the right thing.”

General Mills has been contacted for comment.

Lycett said he would share more information on the change during his Channel 4 show on Thursday, which will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tia Kofi.

Lycett’s stunt on Steph’s Packed Lunch made headlines across the UK.

It initially appeared he had stormed off the set following a disagreement with the host before later coming clean that McGovern was in on the plan.

In March last year, Lycett legally changed his name to that of German luxury designer Hugo Boss after the brand used trademark claims to target small businesses and charities who use “boss” in their branding.

He later changed his name back.

