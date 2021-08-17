Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki pictured as The Crown’s Charles and Diana

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 4:37 pm
Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki (PA)
Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki (PA)

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales in the fifth series of The Crown.

Upcoming episodes of the streaming service’s lavish period drama will see The Wire star West take over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki will replace Emma Corrin.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will take on Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

In the photos, West can be seen looking out of the frame in a shot taken outdoors, with his hair smoothed down into a side parting and one hand in the pocket of an olive-coloured suit.

The tailoring is teamed with a yellow handkerchief in his top pocket and a striped tie.

The photograph of Debicki as Diana shows her in a pale pink sleeveless top, with the princess’s signature short choppy hairstyle.

She is lying on a sofa with her head propped up on a pillow, resting her chin on her hand with a typed letter resting on her lap.

Last month, Netflix unveiled the first image of Staunton as the Queen, dressed in a yellow blouse with a bow at the neck and the monarch’s famous black handbag in the crook of her arm.

The new series will also see Jonny Lee Miller join the cast as Prime Minister Sir John Major.

The drama was initially due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer, Peter Morgan, has since confirmed it will be extended to include a sixth outing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal