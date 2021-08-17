Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower becomes ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 12:28 am
Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has been appointed an ambassador of Alzheimer’s Research UK (Alex Wallace Photography/Alzheimer’s Research UK/PA)
Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has been appointed an ambassador of Alzheimer’s Research UK (Alex Wallace Photography/Alzheimer’s Research UK/PA)

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower has been appointed an ambassador of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Scott Mitchell, who joined his late wife in raising awareness of the illness she was diagnosed with in 2014, said he was honoured to accept the role.

EastEnders star Dame Barbara died in December aged 83.

Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell
Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell has been made an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In his ambassadorial role, Mr Mitchell, who married Dame Barbara in 2000, will continue raising funds to support dementia treatments.

He said: “Barbara felt like a friend to everyone even if they’d never met her, so to have someone like her being so open about her diagnosis made others feel comfortable to do the same. That’s an incredible legacy and one I’ll continue in her memory with immense pride. She would’ve absolutely loved to know she’s continuing to make a difference and helping other people in this way.

“I’m glad I can play a small part in helping to one day find a cure for this devastating disease. Alzheimer’s Research UK is a vitally important organisation and they’re our best hope of ensuring future generations don’t have to go through the same heartbreak I did. I’ll do my best to ensure we reach that day sooner.”

Scott Mitchell
Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell has dedicated himself to raising awareness of dementia (Alex Wallace Photography/Alzheimer’s Research UK/PA)

Following Dame Barbara’s death, a fundraising page set up by Mr Mitchell in her memory raised more than £160,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The couple had visited Downing Street and spoke with Boris Johnson while campaigning for better care.

Dementia affects 850,000 people across the UK, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Later this month Mr Mitchell is taking part in the Vitality Big Half for Alzheimer’s Research UK, followed by the Virgin Money London Marathon in October.

Fans can contribute at www.justgiving.com/damebarbara

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal