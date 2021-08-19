Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Carol Kirkwood still ‘dreams about being hit’ after 2020 bike accident

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 8:23 am
Carol Kirkwood attending the National Television Awards 2017 at the O2, London
Carol Kirkwood has said she is fearful of cycling on the road after she was knocked off her bike by a car last year.

The BBC weather presenter, 59, had a “badly injured” left knee after the accident near Slough, Berkshire.

She told PA News agency of her injuries: “It was cut down to the kneecap and some of my nerves were hanging out. I sent a picture of it to my boss and he said it looked like I’d been attacked by a shark.

“But I had a brilliant doctor in Wexham Park Hospital who sewed me back together again.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2015
BBC Strictly Come Dancing contestant Carol Kirkwood and her dance partner Pasha Kovalev during a dance rehearsal at JP Academy, High Wycombe (Chris Radburn/PA)

The former Strictly star, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was off work for three weeks following the accident.

Asked how her mental health had been affected, she said: “My confidence cycling on the road has gone to pot. I don’t do that now. I’m fearful now of cycling on the road.

“It was such a shock. I had dreams about it and I still do. Sometimes, I still get upset talking about it. It’s not on my mind all the time, but I dream about being hit.”

In May last year she posted a tweet thanking the police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her.

Thames Valley Police responded to her message, tweeting: “Good to hear you are OK Carol Kirkwood and we wish you all the best with the rest of your recovery.”

She was a contestant in the 2015 series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

The TV presenter was speaking as she promotes her debut romantic novel titled Under A Greek Moon.

The book is about a Hollywood actress embroiled in a scandal who returns to the Greek island where she fell in love with an enigmatic tycoon.

Under A Greek Moon is published by HarperCollins and available now.

