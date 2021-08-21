Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney send joke ‘cease and desist’ to Ted Lasso

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shared a joke “cease and desist” to TV series Ted Lasso after the comedy made fun of their ownership of a football club.

The Deadpool star and the Mythic Quest creator completed their takeover of Wrexham in February, when they invested an immediate £2million in the National League club.

Ahead of the club’s first game of the season, their first since they became owners, the men both posted letters to social media on headed paper reading: “From the desk of RR McReynolds.”

The letter to Apple TV+, which airs Ted Lasso and McElhenney’s series Mythic Quest, reads: “It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins’.

“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honoured to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community.”

The men said that to avoid legal action, the company should send two large boxes of Lasso’s trademark biscuits to the Wrexham stadium ahead of the match.

Ted Lasso follows the amiable American manager of fictional football club AFC Richmond, played by Jason Sudeikis.

Some people like to rise and grind, but I say rise and have a genuine conversation with someone you love. pic.twitter.com/Gu524hZOS3 — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) July 12, 2021

Wrexham will play their first game of the season away to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash McElhenney shared a video of some of his It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-stars, including Danny DeVito, sharing half-hearted messages of support.

DeVito, who plays Frank Reynolds in the comedy, says to the camera: “Are we doing it now? Go Wrexham.”

Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, asks: “Why are you making me do this?” before the camera swings to Kaitlin Olson (Dee Reynolds) whose voiced is obscured, and Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly), who asks: “What am I getting paid?”

McElhenney then swings the camera round to himself and says: “Up the town, let’s go Wrexham!”

He captioned the video: “So much love and support.”