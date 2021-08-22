Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa

Vernon Kay has been announced as a new guest host of ITV’s This Morning.

The TV presenter will join the line-up for three days alongside regular guest host Rochelle Humes before Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return from their summer break.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been anchoring the day time show over the summer but Humes will return to host the show from August 30 across the whole week.

Rochelle Humes will be joined by Vernon Kay (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She will be joined by Alison Hammond, who was recently nominated for a National Television Award, on the Monday, before Kay joins her on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Humes will reunite with Hammond on Friday while regular Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary also hosts parts of the show live from Manchester, where he will be based in preparation for charity football match Soccer Aid.

The Saturday singer Humes said: “I’m so looking forward to hosting with the wonderful Alison Hammond again.

“I also can’t wait to welcome Vernon Kay into the This Morning family.”

Alison Hammond will co-host on the Monday (Ian West/PA)

Kay added: “This Morning is the daytime go-to show, so to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception is a huge tick for me.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa.”

It will mark the final week of guest hosts before Schofield and Willoughby return to the studio on September 6.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “This week will provide a great mix of talent for our viewers.

“Vernon is familiar with being a guest on our sofa but I’m sure he’ll be just as great hosting the show live for two-and-a-half hours too.”