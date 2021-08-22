Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Families of Love lsland contestants arrive at villa ahead of final

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 4:02 pm
Love Island (ITV)
The friends and family of the Love Island finalists will arrive in the villa in Sunday night’s episodes to offer their verdicts on the burgeoning relationships.

Millie Court will receive a text showing a selfie of her mother and sister alongside the parents of her partner Liam Reardon, and the couple realise they are about to see their families.

Speaking in the beach hut Liam admits: ”As soon as they came around the corner I teared up – it was very emotional.”

As they catch up with their relatives, Liam’s mother Donna says of Millie: “You look really happy. You should be, she’s gorgeous.

“We love Millie, she’s lush.”

His father Paul adds: “She’s lovely – she’s obviously as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Referring to Liam’s dalliance with Lillie Haynes, he says: “We shouted at the TV a few times.

“You hold your hand up and you take the blame, well done.”

Meanwhile, Millie’s mother Esme tells her of Liam: “I can just see what a lovely boy he is – genuinely nice boy,” adding she has googled the distance between Essex, where Millie lives, and Wales, where Liam lives.

After both families meet, Millie says: “It’s just really nice to see our two families together and combined as one, because for our future that’s going to be an important thing. I just feel so happy right now.”

Teddy Soares is thrilled when his brothers Sidney and Carlos arrive, while Faye Winter is surprised by her sister Joanne and best friend Sophie.

Teddy says: “Words don’t even explain how amazing it felt just to see them. It didn’t even feel real, it felt like I was in a movie.”

Joanne tells Faye: “We’re so super proud… I think Teddy’s lovely… It looks really natural.

“It looks like you like being in each other’s company and that’s really nice to watch.”

Carlos tells Teddy: “The way you’ve carried yourself, I couldn’t be more proud. You’ve stayed true to yourself and you’ve been a gentleman.”

Later Tyler Cruickshank’s parents arrive alongside Kaz Kamwi’s mother and sister.

Tyler’s mother says of Kaz: “I like her. She is beautiful. She really does [get you].”

Meanwhile Kaz’s sister Banji says: “I think he’s so cute, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s so your vibe.”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran also get paid a visit, with Chloe’s mother and sister arriving alongside Toby’s mother and sister.

Chloe’s mother Louisa tells her: “I’ll tell you something, you’ve been fantastic. You have been iconic.

“You have been fantastic, I can’t tell you. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so funny.”

Toby’s mother Victoria says: “You are besotted with Chloe. You are cute. You’re very cute together.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

