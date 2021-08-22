Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Love Island’s Liberty says she will ‘always be friends’ with Jake

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 11:28 pm
Liberty Poole (Joel Anderson/ITV)
Liberty Poole said she will “always be friends” with Jake Cornish after the pair’s Love Island split.

The couple appeared together for a joint interview on Love Island: Aftersun after quitting the show just days before the final.

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Jake told host Laura Whitmore: “It was mint, you couldn’t fault it, the first three weeks everything was fun, it was wicked, there is not much more to say, it was good craic.

Liberty added: “As soon as I met Jake we just instantly clicked and it went from strength to strength in the first few weeks.

“I think we were in our honeymoon phase and I wouldn’t change anything because it’s worked out the way it’s meant to.

“Everything was perfect, but you have to overcome challenges and unfortunately we weren’t able to.”

Asked about accusations he was playing a game, Jake said: “I’ve just got to laugh. If I was playing a game I would still be in there, that is what got to me the most, that he’s fake and not genuine.”

Liberty added: “What Jake and me had to begin with was genuine, we dealt with things differently.”

The former couple were also shown footage of Liberty’s conversation with Faye Winter when she broke down with tears and said she did not want to be with someone who did not want to be with her.

Jake said he was seeing it for the first time and appeared to be holding back tears as he said: “It’s not nice to see especially because that’s because of me.”

Reflecting on her decision to leave, Liberty said: “It was so hard, I do still care about Jake and I did really love him but if you’re not happy you’ve got to put your feelings first. It was a hard decision, it wasn’t easy.”

She added: “We are definitely always going to be friends, we have the same banter and we get on really well but when it comes to a relationship, we just communicated differently and that is why it ended the way it did.

The Love Island final is on ITV2 at 9pm.

