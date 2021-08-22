Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly couple Flavia Cacace-Mistry and Jimi Mistry explain move to countryside

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 12:02 am
Jimi Mistry and Flavia Cacace-Mistry (Ian West/PA)
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Flavia Cacace-Mistry has admitted she and husband Jimi Mistry “didn’t have a clue what we were doing” when they started a new life in the countryside.

The professional dancer and the ex-EastEnders star, who met when they were partnered on the show in 2010, swapped their bungalow in Guildford for a seven-acre smallholding in Devon after their new online fitness and nutrition business floundered during the Covid-19 pandemic as they were faced with competition from free online workouts.

They now live in a converted stone barn, sell eggs from their flock of hens, keep three rare breed sheep and grow their own fruit and vegetables, including potatoes, onions, pumpkins, tomatoes, apples, plums and figs.

Flavia Cacace-Mistry and Jimi Mistry
Flavia Cacace-Mistry and Jimi Mistry (Hello!)

Cacace-Mistry, 42, told Hello! magazine: “It was hard because we’d invested a lot of time and effort into our business but then we thought, how do we turn this whole thing into a positive?”

“We didn’t have a clue what we were doing.

“We bought some books and didn’t intend to grow anything or get any animals for the first year, but then Jimi’s mum said, if you water it, it will grow, and we thought, hey, we can do this.”

Mistry, 48, added: “In the past, we couldn’t even keep a houseplant without killing it because we were never home.

“It’s second nature to me now to pick a vegetable or collect an egg and cook it. I couldn’t imagine buying them in the supermarket.”

The couple now plan  to set up a farm shop and open a guest house and Mistry said: “We haven’t looked back once.

“The ambience, the feeling, the energy that has been created here has made us feel so much calmer and better about life.”

Cacace-Mistry added: “We feel calm and stress-free and our old life feels alien.

“We did it for years, but it’s amazing when you come out of it and realise you can finally breathe.”

The full interview is in Hello!. out now.

