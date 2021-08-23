TV presenter Matt Baker’s Our Farm In The Dales will return for two more series

Matt Baker’s TV show set on the family farm in Durham County has been recommissioned for two more series and a Christmas special.

The first season of Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales, filmed on the family’s organic sheep farm, was More4’s biggest commission to date, Channel 4 has said.

The new six-part series will continue to follow three generations of the Baker family – Matt and his wife Nicola, their kids Molly and Luke and Matt’s parents Mike and Janice.

Former The One Show presenter Baker, 43, said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to the first series and my whole family are delighted to welcome viewers back to witness the next chapter of our farm.

“I’m so grateful to Deborah Dunnett (Channel 4 commissioning editor for features and daytime) and Channel 4 for their continued support and confidence in my growing production company and team.

“To have a festive special too is the icing on the Christmas cake.”

Baker previously presented on children’s television programme Blue Peter and BBC’s Countryfile, before co-hosting The One Show alongside Alex Jones.

He exited the BBC programme last year after nearly a decade.

The new series of his farming show will also see new animal arrivals, cameos from local characters and show how Matt’s mother, Janice, is settling back into the farm following an accident where she broke her leg after being knocked down by sheep.

Welcome back Matt Baker! He joins us with his family from his parents’ farm in the Durham Dales. Watch LIVE 👉 https://t.co/uWb4RMwUnz #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/CvR0q59bGo — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 31, 2021

Dunnett added: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Bakers will once again be sharing their rural paradise with More4 viewers.

“We’ve all loved spending time in the company of the family and their animals, against the glorious backdrop of the Durham Dales, so to have two new series and a Christmas special to look forward to is just an utter joy.”

Baker is also a director and executive producer of the series’ production company Big Circus Media, alongside co-founder and fellow executive producer Gareth Collett.

Collett said: “It’s fabulous that Channel 4 have committed to this number of programmes from a small regional indie that only opened its doors last year.

“If anything shows how important the current Channel 4 model is to small media firms just starting out, it’s this.”