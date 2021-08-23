Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Tinie Tempah to present new property programme on Channel 4

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 6:08 pm
Tinie Tempah (Channel 4/PA)
Tinie Tempah (Channel 4/PA)

Rapper Tinie Tempah is to present a new property programme on Channel 4.

Outrageous Extensions will see him “follow some of the most audacious ‘dream home’ builds ever seen”, a statement from the broadcaster said.

The projects featured in the show cost from £500,000 to more than £1 million.

The Fashion Awards 2017 – London
Tinie Tempah (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tempah “has an extensive property portfolio and is no stranger to the complex trials and tribulations of home renovation”, Channel 4 said.

The programme will feature “design dramas, scheduling crises, budgetary surprises and relationship challenges”, the statement added.

The programme will see Tempah offer insights and practical tips based on his own experience renovating homes.

He said: “I’ve always been really into architecture and design and have been lucky to witness and be a part of some amazing projects.

Tinie Tempah Smart Car Launch Party – London
Tinie Tempah (Ian West/PA)

“I can’t wait to see how these ambitious homeowners give their properties a 21st century shake up with the most extraordinary extensions.”

Clemency Green, commissioning editor for features at Channel 4, said: “This series is a whole new level of jaw dropping home renovation.

“We’re delighted to be working with Avalon and Tinie as we take an eye-opening look around some truly Outrageous Extensions.”

The series, which consists of four episodes, will air later this year on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal