Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Clive Myrie’s first Mastermind episode comes to emotional end

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 8:03 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 8:23 pm
Mastermind contestant Ranvir Singh Kalare and his partner Serena (BBC/PA)
Clive Myrie’s Mastermind debut came to a tearful end when a contestant became emotional after securing a place in the semi-final.

Broadcaster Myrie presented his first episode of the BBC quiz show on Monday after taking over from John Humphrys as host.

During the programme, software engineer Ranvir Singh Kalare got through to the semi-final after scoring 20 points with his specialist subject of singer Bruce Springsteen.

After winning the heats, he began to cry after his partner came on stage to congratulate him.

“What am I going to be like if I win the final?” he said.

“When Clive read out the score I couldn’t actually believe it.

Ranvir Singh Kalare (BBC/PA)

“Then, as it sunk in, the emotions came out. It’s been such hard work, as I’m sure every Mastermind contestant will tell you.

“My partner Serena can tell you how my head’s been stuck in a computer for the last few months.

“Hard work pays off, I guess.”

Myrie replaced Humphrys as the presenter of the long-running show when the veteran journalist stepped down from the role after 18 years.

Mastermind started in 1972 and has had four previous presenters – Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow, Clive Anderson and Humphrys.

Mastermind host
Clive Myrie (BBC/PA)

Myrie, a regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, has previously worked as the broadcaster’s correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

He has also appeared as a guest on hit BBC shows including Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You? and earlier this year won the RTS Award for TV journalist of the year.

Myrie has previously described taking on the role of Mastermind host as a “privilege”, adding: “Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

