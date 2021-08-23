Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disney+ to explore Captain Nemo’s origin story in live-action series

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 8:53 pm
The Disney+ show will see Captain Nemo assemble a ragtag crew on board the Nautilus and discover a magical underwater world (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Streaming service Disney+ has commissioned a live-action series, Nautilus, based on Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

The 10-part series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his submarine, the Nautilus, from the perspective of the mysterious literary figure.

An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and a prisoner of the East India Company, he seeks revenge upon the people and forces that have left him alone.

The show, which follows Disney’s 1954 James Mason-starring feature, will see Captain Nemo assemble a ragtag crew on board the Nautilus and discover a magical underwater world.

Developed and co-produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, Nautilus is written and executive produced by James Dormer and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney.

Filming is due to begin in early 2022.

Devereaux, director of scripted original content, said: “Jules Verne’s story is a beloved classic all around the world.

“It’s a huge privilege to bring the Nautilus and her crew to life again in such a bold, exciting way, with a diverse team of creative talent and on-screen characters.

“The series will be breathtaking, action-packed, and a huge amount of fun.”

Dormer, writer and executive producer, said: “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of the amazing team that is coming together to tell this rip-roaring adventure and to do so with Disney+.

“I fell in love with the idea of being able to tell the story of Nemo and the Nautilus the moment that Xav and Anand brought it to me; if anything it’s more relevant now than it was when Verne first conceived of it 150 years ago.”

Producers Marchand and Tucker said: “Jules Verne’s imagination has taken millions of readers on magical, mysterious and breathtaking journeys in his wonderful novels, mixing rip-roaring action with awe-inspiring natural wonders, and a prophetic understanding of science.

“Verne’s characters are larger-than-life mavericks, none more than the iconic antihero and forward-looking genius Captain Nemo.

“With Disney+, we are so excited to introduce a whole new generation to the incredible worlds of this greatest of storytellers, following Nemo and his crew on thrilling adventures beneath the waves.”

The commission was announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday, where Disney also confirmed Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will star in heist thriller Culprits and Rosa Salazar will take the lead role in Wedding Season.

