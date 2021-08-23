Disney+ to explore Captain Nemo’s origin story in live-action series

Streaming service Disney+ has commissioned a live-action series, Nautilus, based on Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

The 10-part series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his submarine, the Nautilus, from the perspective of the mysterious literary figure.

An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and a prisoner of the East India Company, he seeks revenge upon the people and forces that have left him alone.

The show, which follows Disney’s 1954 James Mason-starring feature, will see Captain Nemo assemble a ragtag crew on board the Nautilus and discover a magical underwater world.

Developed and co-produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, Nautilus is written and executive produced by James Dormer and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney.

Filming is due to begin in early 2022.

Devereaux, director of scripted original content, said: “Jules Verne’s story is a beloved classic all around the world.

“It’s a huge privilege to bring the Nautilus and her crew to life again in such a bold, exciting way, with a diverse team of creative talent and on-screen characters.

“The series will be breathtaking, action-packed, and a huge amount of fun.”

Dormer, writer and executive producer, said: “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of the amazing team that is coming together to tell this rip-roaring adventure and to do so with Disney+.

“I fell in love with the idea of being able to tell the story of Nemo and the Nautilus the moment that Xav and Anand brought it to me; if anything it’s more relevant now than it was when Verne first conceived of it 150 years ago.”

Producers Marchand and Tucker said: “Jules Verne’s imagination has taken millions of readers on magical, mysterious and breathtaking journeys in his wonderful novels, mixing rip-roaring action with awe-inspiring natural wonders, and a prophetic understanding of science.

“Verne’s characters are larger-than-life mavericks, none more than the iconic antihero and forward-looking genius Captain Nemo.

“With Disney+, we are so excited to introduce a whole new generation to the incredible worlds of this greatest of storytellers, following Nemo and his crew on thrilling adventures beneath the waves.”

The commission was announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday, where Disney also confirmed Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will star in heist thriller Culprits and Rosa Salazar will take the lead role in Wedding Season.