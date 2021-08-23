Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Bognor Regis recruitment agency to feature in C4 documentary on jobs landscape

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:43 am Updated: August 24, 2021, 7:09 am
A recruitment agency which tells the unemployed to ‘just get on with it’ and take any available job will feature in a new Channel 4 documentary (Stock image/Philip Toscano/PA)
A recruitment agency which tells the unemployed to “just get on with it” and take any available job will feature in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Bognor Regis-based CRS has invited the cameras in for a three-part series examining the UK jobs landscape, Channel 4 said.

Producers said the documentary, which has a provisional title of Get Britain Working, will include “straight talking” recruiters persuading prospective employees to take what they can get.

Described as “uplifting and funny,” the series will explore the post-Brexit landscape with a “huge percentage” of CRS’s traditional Eastern European workforce no longer available, according to Channel 4.

CRS’s Sarah and Gaynor, who have 26 years in the recruitment industry under their belts, now need to rely on unemployed Britons who are facing the decline of “jobs for life” with the rise of the gig economy, producers said.

The series will follow CRS and its director of operations Richard as they open offices in the midlands and serve new clients across the UK as they attempt to “go global”.

Get Britain Working, from production company Drummer TV, was commissioned by Sacha Mirzoeff, head of Channel 4 Bristol.

He said: “We find ourselves in a unique time in the world of employment with faster changing work patterns post Brexit and with Covid than we’ve seen in decades. The fast, furious and at times outrageously funny world of Bognor’s leading recruitment agency and the recruits and employers they work with offers a grassroots insight into an evolving modern Britain.”

