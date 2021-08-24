Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Michael Parkinson offers apology to Meg Ryan for infamous 2003 interview

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 3:11 am

Sir Michael Parkinson has apologised to Meg Ryan over their infamous 2003 interview.

The chat show king, 86, had a frosty one-on-one with the Hollywood actress, 59, while she was promoting the poorly received erotic thriller In The Cut.

Ryan sat stony-faced for the sit-down, delivering one-word answers after allegedly being rude to her fellow guests on the show, the fashion double act Trinny and Susannah.

Sir Michael Parkinson
Sir Michael Parkinson has offered an apology to Meg Ryan over their infamous 2003 interview (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The star snapped to the host: ”Wrap it up.”

While the interview has gone down in history as one of the most memorable of Sir Michael’s storied career for all the wrong reasons, he has now offered an apology to Ryan.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner. I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better.”

Asked what he would say to Ryan if he saw her again, Sir Michael said: “I’m sorry. But you must understand that you played a part in it, too. Neither of us were on top form, and we were both discomforted.”

Sir Michael’s apology marks a departure from his previous comments on the interview.

He once called her ”an unhappy woman,” while Ryan branded him a ”nut” and said he had spoken to her ”like a disapproving dad”.

Sir Michael announced his retirement in 2007 after a glittering career as a TV interviewer.

