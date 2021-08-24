‘Clueless kidults’ to go on survival retreat in Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain

A group of “clueless kidults” are to be taken on a survival mission in the countryside in new Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain.

The programme is one of three new UK reality shows commissioned by the streaming giant.

Netflix said in a statement it is “ramping up our UK unscripted slate” and it is “thrilled by the ideas pitched to us from production companies in the UK” as it also unveiled two other reality programmes.

(Ian West/PA)

Snowflake Mountain will see “a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential” taken out into the wilderness for a “survival retreat”.

“The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far,” according to Netflix.

The contestants will have no running water or internet in the programme, which will be filmed in the Lake District with an international cast.

During the course of the programme they will “learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults”, the statement said.

The winner will take home a cash prize.

Netflix has also commissioned Dance Monsters and Dated And Related.

Dance Monsters will see dancers compete in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience.

Each of the competitors will be transformed into “loveable and fantastical dance monsters” through the use of technology.

“For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd,” Netflix said.

Dated And Related will see a pair of siblings help each other search for a partner.

“Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating,” Netflix said.

“But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls***?”