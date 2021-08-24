Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

Liam and Millie address future together after being crowned Love Island winners

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:04 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Liam Reardon says he is confident he will be able to pull a proposal “out of the bag” after he and Millie Court were crowned winners of Love Island.

The bricklayer from Wales, 22, asked the fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, 24, to be his girlfriend in front of an audience during the live final.

The pair beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to win the £50,000 prize money, and Millie decided to split the cash instead of stealing the full amount for herself.

Speaking after their win, Millie addressed the next step in their relationship.

She said: “The proposal is going to have to be massive.”

Liam added: “It’s going to be huge, I’m sure I can pull it out of the bag. I’m sure I can do it.”

The couple also addressed their plans to eventually move in together in Essex.

Liam said: “I love where I’m from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really.

“I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex.”

He said they would move in together “eventually” but that after living together in the Love Island villa in Mallorca they did not want to “jump into living together straight away” because it would add “too much pressure”.

Millie added: “We haven’t been away from each other yet to miss each other and do those things that you do in normal relationships. But us girls (from the villa) will rent a house in Essex, boys will rent a house in Essex, see how that goes for six months and then get a crack on with it.”

The couple also agreed they wanted children and a comfortable family life, with Liam describing it as a “massive thing” for him.

“To have children one day is a dream, it’s something I really want and with someone I love,” he said.

“I said I wanted three children, I think Millie feels the same. I’ve had an amazing upbringing myself, my family being so loving, I just want to give that to my children.”

Millie added: “We’re both very family orientated, we both want kids. We both want to get married.”

They also revealed that the contestants planned to get tattoos marking their time on the show, with the girls opting for red love hearts on the back of their arms and the boys choosing hearts with the number seven inside them to mark it being the seventh series of the ITV2 show.

