Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Mel B to host episode of Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 4:55 am
Spice Girl Mel B will host an episode of Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch as part of the broadcaster’s Black To Front Project (PA)
Spice Girl Mel B will host an episode of Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch as part of the broadcaster’s Black To Front Project (PA)

Spice Girl Mel B will host an episode of Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch as part of the broadcaster’s Black To Front Project.

Mel B will front the programme, which broadcasts from her hometown of Leeds, joined by popular football pundit Chris Kamara.

The singer will be on hosting duties on Friday, September 10.

Mel B
Mel B will front an episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch (Ian West/PA)

Mel B’s Packed Lunch will feature celebrity guests, topical chat, real-life issues and consumer items, according to Channel 4.

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, said: “It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to spice up lunchtime television. I’m also really proud to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project, that’s something to really celebrate.”

Channel 4’s Black To Front Project sees the channel commissioning new shows and re-imagining some of its most popular existing ones to boost representation both in front of and behind the camera.

The channel said it wanted to “amplify black talent, stories, and voices by bringing them to the forefront on screen and off screen”.

Mel B’s Packed Lunch will broadcast live from 12.30pm on Friday, September 10 on Channel 4 and All 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]